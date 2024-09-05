Oxygen supply hit: Swift action helps save 40 newborns at BRIMS

Bidar: The alert staff at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) on Wednesday saved the lives of 40 infants by swiftly moving them to other hospitals after the oxygen supply at the district hospital was hit by an electric short circuit.
Heavy overnight showers had flooded the generator room in the basement of the BRIMS building. The power supply was hit to the third floor and the NICU unit on the sixth floor following a short circuit.
The alert staff moved the newborns to other hospitals. The nursing staff also saved an elderly person's life by providing oxygen to him with a hand pump.
There were 40 infants at the NICU unit of the BRIMS. All 40 newborns were rushed to other hospitals after the oxygen supply was stopped.
Water is being drained out of the generator room with the help of Fire and Emergency Service personnel, District Surgeon Dr Mahesh Biradar told DH.
Published 05 September 2024, 00:39 IST