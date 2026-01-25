Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Padma Shri award to Anke Gowda for his lifelong service to librarianship

Gowda had worked as a timekeeper at the Pandavapura Cooperative Sugar factory. He sold the site he bought in Mysuru for Rs 6 lakh and spent additional Rs 5 lakh on buying books.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Pustaka mane.

Pustaka mane.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 16:09 IST
Karnataka NewsPadma Shri

Follow us on :

Follow Us