Panchamasalis ignored in Lok Sabha tickets, says seer

Panchamasali seer Vachanananda Swami has accused Congress and BJP of meting out injustice to the community in issuing tickets for Lok Sabha elections.
"We had urged leaders of both parties to issue tickets to the community on the basis of population and voters. But both parties have ignored it. This is political conspiracy against Panchamasalis," he said. The seer was addressing a press meet here on Monday.
He said BJP should not be under the impression that the community would back the party in polls. "We will decide the next course of action after meeting the leaders next month," he said.
He said the community votes are decisive in 15 of the 28 seats in state. The Congress has issued two tickets to the community and BJP one.
(Published 25 March 2024, 23:50 IST)