'Pandemic, Ukraine war has set nations backwards in SDG achievement'

We have just come out of the pandemic with really serious socio-economic consequences for so many countries in the world. Unfortunately we haven’t seen the progress we had hoped for. According to the Sustainable Development Goals Report 2023 by United Nations, an assessment of the around 140 targets for which trend data is available shows that 15% are on track; 48% though showing progress, are moderately or severely off track, and 37% have either seen no movement or regressed below the 2015 baseline. The Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine have pushed 165 million people into poverty since 2020. Here in the G20 meeting under the Indian leadership, key countries came together to see how digital can actually be a key driver for the achievement of SDGs.