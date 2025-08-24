Parameshwara to seek addl details from SIT on Dharmasthala case

<p>Udupi: Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that he would seek additional details from the SIT on Dharmasthala case.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Udupi, the minister said, “We will find out the network behind him (complainant-witness). However, I cannot say when the SIT investigation will conclude,” he stated.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade welcomes arrest of complainant.<p>Since the investigation is under progress, more details cannot be disclosed. We cannot disclose more about the case until the SIT submits a final report, he added.</p>