‘Passenger demand’ puts overnight train to Hubballi back on track

Bengaluru: Buckling to passenger demand, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to restore the dedicated overnight train between Bengaluru and Hubballi, starting November 30.
The SWR cited “poor occupancy” for the cancellation of train numbers 07340/07339 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express, from KSR Bengaluru beginning November 20 and from Hubballi beginning November 21.
The service was launched in March 2023 as a “train on demand” with special fares to link the state’s two major cities. It was the only dedicated overnight train between the two cities.
On November 17, the SWR announced that it was revising the train’s composition. It did so by decreasing the number of sleeper-class coaches from 11 to 8.
But just two days later, it announced that the train “will remain cancelled until further advice due to poor occupancy”.
The decision received widespread criticism, prompting the SWR to change course.
On Sunday, the SWR said the train would be restored from November 30 onwards with existing timings, stoppages and fares.
The Hubballi-Bengaluru train will run until February 29, 2024. The return train will run until March 1, 2024, the SWR said.
The SWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Aneesh Hegde, cited “demand from passengers” for the decision to restore the train.
The train will have 19 coaches (11 sleeper, one AC two-tier and three-tier each, four general and two second-class luggage-brake vans/Divyangjan coaches).