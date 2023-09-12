Passengers fall unconscious in Goa Express train, admitted to hospital

About 8 commuters both male and female who suffered food poisoning like symptoms in Goa Express train on the way from Vasco-da- Gama in Goa to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin were admitted in Belagavi District Hospital on Monday night.

Railway Police on noticing the commuters falling unconscious due to vomiting in the train brought them to the District Hospital for treatment after the train reached Belagavi.

The passengers have been identified and it is believed that they are from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.