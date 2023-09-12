Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Passengers fall unconscious in Goa Express train, admitted to hospital

Railway Police on noticing the commuters falling unconscious due to vomiting in the train brought them to the District Hospital for treatment after the train reached Belagavi.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 00:34 IST

Follow Us

About 8 commuters both male and female who suffered food poisoning like symptoms in Goa Express train on the way from Vasco-da- Gama in Goa to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin were admitted in Belagavi District Hospital on Monday night.

Railway Police on noticing the commuters falling unconscious due to vomiting in the train brought them to the District Hospital for treatment after the train reached Belagavi.

The passengers have been identified and it is believed that they are from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

It is suspected that somebody gave them eatables laced with sedatives to steal their belongings.

Doctors have said that their stomachs have been washed and samples sent to FSL for analysis.

Senior police officials from City Police rushed to the hospital to investigate into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 00:34 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeBelagavi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT