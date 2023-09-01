Passport office-like system to end hassles for visitors at KEA office

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to introduce a passport office-like system at its Malleswaram office for the benefit of students who walk in to take part in counselling for various professional courses every year.
The KEA office will have digital boards to display latest information and a separate waiting area for students and parents who visit to get grievances redressed or for document verification.
The decision was taken at the KEA governing council meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and senior officials on Thursday.
“We will introduce a system where students and parents can get pre-booked online appointments and meet the officials concerned during the slot allotted to them, to avoid inconveniences,” Sudhakar said.
Under the existing system, in case of any issues, students and parents come all the way to the KEA office in Bengaluru to meet the officials. Some of them come from far off places, but several times, they are unable to meet the officials. The introduction of a passport office-like system will put an end to all the hassles, said a senior official of the higher education department.
“From next year, students and parents just have to take online appointment by raising an online complaint before heading to the central office in Bengaluru. This will resolve many issues and avoid unnecessary crowding at KEA,” the official said.
Sudhakar said a good ambience will be created by expanding the infrastructure on the premises.
Waiting area
“There is no proper waiting area currently. The premises always looks crowded. There is a need to overcome such issues and it has been decided to add another block at a cost of Rs 38 crore,” the minister said.
The issue of increasing security measures at the KEA office also came up at the meeting as the authority conducts recruitment exams for various departments. Upgrading to latest software to avoid server issues was also discussed.