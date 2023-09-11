Paying maintenance to wife and kids is duty in law, religion & reason: Karnataka High Court

However, Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that it is a duty in law, in religion and in reason to pay maintenance to wife and children. “In fact, the two children are being looked after by the respondent-wife herself. She has gone back to Shivamogga and has been residing with her natal family along with these children. The days are very costly and Rs 15,000 is justifiably ordered as maintenance for all three collectively. In matters like this, what amount is claimed as maintenance pales into insignificance since this is not a bank and borrower matter; it is a question of the life of a lady and two pretty children,” Justice Dixit said.