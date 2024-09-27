People of Mysuru will reject Siddaramaiah again, says Siroya

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s expression of gratitude to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, whom the former credited with saving his political career in 2018, drew a sharp response from BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Thursday.
The saffron party leader said that, just as in 2018, when Siddaramaiah was rejected by the people of Mysuru – the CM lost the Chamundeshwari seat – the people of his home district would reject him again.
In a post he wrote on X on Thursday, Siroya said, “If anybody reads the Karnataka High Court judgement, it leaves them with little doubt as to how big the (MUDA) scam is.”
Siroya further added that, if anyone could be credited with saving Siddaramaiah’s career, it was the people of Karnataka.
The MP pointed out that Siddaramaiah was also not keen on thanking former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former CM Ramakrishna Hegde, who played a vital role in his political career.
“It’s an insult to the Kannadigas,” Siroya wrote.
Demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Siroya said that the CM’s praise of Venugopal hinted at his knowledge of the situation he was in.
Siroya claimed that Siddaramaiah was trying to influence Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by appealing to Venugopal.
