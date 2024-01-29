JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Permission was granted to hoist tricolour, not saffron flag: Karnataka Home minister

The Home minister said that saffron flag cannot be hoisted on government land, but it can be hoisted anywhere else.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 23:09 IST

Tumakuru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that permission was granted to hoist national flag at Keragodu village in Mandya, but the organizers unfurled saffron flag.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Parameshwara said that permission was not issued for hoisting saffron flag. “Therefore, the panchayat officials removed the saffron flag and hoisted the tricolour. As a result there was a ruckus and the police resorted to light caning,” he said.

The Home minister said that saffron flag cannot be hoisted on government land, but it can be hoisted anywhere else. 

He said that the BJP was attempting to project the Congress as anti-Hindu. “But, we are also Hindus and we are only telling them to conduct themselves within the framework of law,” he added. 

(Published 28 January 2024, 23:09 IST)
