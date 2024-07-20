Person burnt alive while making firecrackers at Gokak village

Belagavi: A person was burnt alive due to blast while making firecrackers in his shed for the upcoming ‘Panchami’ festival at Pamaldinni village in Gokak taluk on Saturday.

He has been identified as Mallappa Satyappa Kankanwadi (38). Blast took place when he had been making the firecrackers in the shed.

Due to the impact of the blast, surroundings caught fire and he could not come out of the shed as that too collapsed resulting in him being burnt alive.

Fire and Emergency Service personnel doused the fire and found Kankanwadi’s charred body in the shed.

Ghataprabha police are investigating.