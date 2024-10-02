Person found charred in a car near Karnataka's Chikkodi; foul play suspected

<p>Chikkodi: The charred corpse of a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a burnt car on the outskirts of Jainapur village in Chikkodi taluk on the Sankeshwar-Jewargi state highway on Wednesday. </p><p>He has been identified as Fairoz Badgavi (40) resident of Mulla Plot in Chikkodi town. It is feared that the car caught fire late Tuesday night in which Badgavi was charred to death. </p>.Goa-Bengaluru cops arrest two Bengaluru-based DJs; seized Rs 5 lakh worth MDMA. <p>Sources said Badgavi was a trader. Him being found dead in charred car has raised many doubts, with some suspecting foul play. </p><p>Investigations into whether Badgavi was murdered or it was accident are under way. </p><p>Forensic Sciences team of the police inspected the vehicle, the spot, and collected evidence. </p><p>Chikkodi police are investigating the matter.</p>