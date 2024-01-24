Plaints under Atrocities Act: Karnataka HC asks cops to be vigilant

“These are cases which are projected as cases of Atrocity, while in effect, they are the cases which are used by the petitioner, a person belonging to Scheduled Caste to settle his personal scores against persons who have come in the way of his career progression albeit legally. There is not an iota of ingredient present of all the offences that are alleged against the petitioners. The petitioners are now made to suffer for having objected to the entry of the complainant into DIMHANS, which the government itself accepts and withdraws the order of transfer. These acts of the petitioners by no stretch of imagination can be construed to be offending any of the provisions of the Act,” the court said.