Plans afoot to develop Karnataka's Badanavalu Khadi Centre into tourist spot

The Minister held discussions with Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, officials from the Tourism Department and the Khadi Board to prepare a roadmap for the project.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 21:15 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 21:15 IST
