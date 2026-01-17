<p>Bengaluru: Badanavalu Khadi Centre that was visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1927 and 1932 will soon be converted into a tourist destination by reviving all the historical landmarks and highlighting the significance of khadi, said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.</p>.<p>Mahatma Gandhi had visited Badanavalu to encourage the khadi movement and provide momentum to the concept of “Gram Swaraj”. </p>.<p>The Minister held discussions with Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, officials from the Tourism Department and the Khadi Board to prepare a roadmap for the project.</p>.Former Karnataka minister Bheemanna Khandre passes away at 102.<p class="bodytext">Under the proposed plan, the development will be undertaken across seven acres in Badanavalu village, incorporating facilities such as the history of khadi weaving practiced in the village, a khadi production unit, training centre, design centre, khadi testing and storage facilities and a khadi research centre, the Minister said during the meeting. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that the centre will also feature details about freedom fighters from Mysuru district and a museum, among other tourist attractions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Priyank said, “Khadi was an integral part of India’s freedom struggle. It had a far-reaching vision and multidimensional impact. Gandhi attached great importance to khadi as a household industry, viewing it as a symbol of self-reliance, simplicity, and freedom.”</p>