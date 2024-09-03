Pocso case against BSY: Report on complainant’s death sought

“On May 27, the Akhila Bharata Mahila Sangathane and Nagaraj K from Shikaripur had complained to Hulimavu police about the woman’s funeral taking place without the procedure of autopsy. I had spoken to the deputy commissioner of police (southeast) and received the update. Since social workers and the complainant’s family have raised suspicion, I request you to inquire and submit a report,” Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, president of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, wrote in the letter on August 27.