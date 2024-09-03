Pocso case against BSY: Report on complainant’s death sought

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the Bengaluru city police commissioner seeking a report into the death of a woman who alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
In the letter, the Commission mentioned that doubts were being raised about the complainant’s death.
“On May 27, the Akhila Bharata Mahila Sangathane and Nagaraj K from Shikaripur had complained to Hulimavu police about the woman’s funeral taking place without the procedure of autopsy. I had spoken to the deputy commissioner of police (southeast) and received the update. Since social workers and the complainant’s family have raised suspicion, I request you to inquire and submit a report,” Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, president of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, wrote in the letter on August 27.
The 54-year-old woman succumbed on May 26 due to lung complications at Nano Hospitals in Hulimavu police station limits in southeastern Bengaluru.
Police sources had said that she had advanced cancer and had visited the hospital complaining of breathing issues and later succumbed.
The case against Yediyurappa was registered on March 14 under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and IPC at the Sadashivanagar police station after the woman accused the BJP veteran of sexually abusing her minor daughter when they visited his house at Dollars Colony on February 2 seeking assistance in previous cases of sexual abuse.
The probe was handed over to the CID, which filed a 750-page charge sheet on June 27.
Yediyurappa was charged under Section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and IPC sections 354A (Sexual harassment), 204 (Destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (Offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender).
Besides Yediyurappa, Arun Y M, Rudresh M and G Mariswamy were named as accused two, three and four, respectively.
Published 03 September 2024, 00:02 IST