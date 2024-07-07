Home
india

Police cane unruly tourists at Karnataka's Charmadi ghat

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 15:52 IST

Kottigehara: Police had to resort to caning to control the unruly crowd of young tourists who stood on the reclining wall of Charmadi ghat in dangerous positions to click photographs on Sunday.

During their highway patrol, Banakal police personnel spotted several young men and women standing on the protective wall of Somanakadu valley and on waterfalls nearby, engaged in an unruly behaviour by shouting and clicking photographs.

As the tourists did not pay heed to the warnings by the police, the latter had to cane to discipline them.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo

Banakal Sub-Inspector D V Renuka said that the tourists who did not just create ruckus and posed threat to their own lives by standing on the edge of the wall, will be fined. Cases will also be lodged against them, the official added.

