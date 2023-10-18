Police say No to Ram Sena chief Mutalik's visit to Shivamogga

Police prevented Sri Ram Sena leader Pramod Mutalik from entering Shivamogga city at Mastikatte in Hosanagar taluk and issued notice to him restricting him from visiting Ragigudda in the city where prohibitory orders are still in force.

Police stated that notice was issued to him as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents during his proposed visit to Ragigudda where stone pelting incident was reported on October 1 during Eid-Milad festival. So the decision has been taken. Police also escorted him till Davangere to ensure that he would not visit Shivamogga city.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena leader Shashidhar Kulkarni condemned the decision.of the police and said Mutalik is not a rapist.

It may be mentioned here that right wing leader Arun Kumar Puttila had visited Ragigudda after the incident .