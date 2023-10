Bengaluru: The high court on Monday ordered re-issuance of summons to JD(S) leader H D Revanna in connection with an election petition challenging his election from Holenarasipura in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The court had issued summons to Revanna in August. However, the summons was not served upon Revanna. Defeated BJP candidate Devarajegowda has filed the petition alleging election malpractice and inaccurate information on assets.