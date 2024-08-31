Portion of historic Malkhed Fort collapses

Kalaburagi: The wall of historical Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk collapsed due to the incessant rain on Saturday morning.
The king Amoghavarsha Nrupatunga-I had made the fort as the capital of the Rashtrakuta empire from 818 to 982 CE. It was earlier known as Manyakheta and located on the banks of the Kagina river around 40 km away from here.
The village continued to witness rainfall since Friday night and the wall caved in due to the increase of moisture conditions. The incident has caused panic among the people living adjacent to the fort.
Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who has been representing Sedam assembly constituency, had undertaken the rejuvenation of the fort at the cost of Rs 5 crore in 2016-18. The then tourism minister Priyank Kharge had also given Rs 1 crore funds allocation for this purpose. The government had celebrated Rashtrakuta Utsav
Photo: Collapsed wall of historical Malkhed fort in Kalaburagi district.
