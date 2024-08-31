Portion of historic Malkhed Fort collapses

Kalaburagi: The wall of historical Malkhed Fort in Sedam taluk collapsed due to the incessant rain on Saturday morning.

The king Amoghavarsha Nrupatunga-I had made the fort as the capital of the Rashtrakuta empire from 818 to 982 CE. It was earlier known as Manyakheta and located on the banks of the Kagina river around 40 km away from here.

The village continued to witness rainfall since Friday night and the wall caved in due to the increase of moisture conditions. The incident has caused panic among the people living adjacent to the fort.