Power lines snap, roads crippled: Coastal areas, Malnad bear brunt of rains

Heavy rain and high intensity winds have crippled the road and power infrastructure while the floods triggered by massive outflows damaged crops of vast tracts of agricultural lands and coffee and rubber plantations in coastal districts and Malnad.
Unrelentings showers and incidents of tree fall and uprooting of electricity poles have forced people indoors in Kodagu.
Strong winds have uprooted no less than 83 electricity poles across the hilly district in the last 24 hours, according to Cesc officials. More than 25 houses were damaged in tree fall incidents on Friday. Two people were injured when a tree fell on their house at Chennagi village in Virajpet taluk.
Mudslides and tree falls have thrown traffic out of gear in the district. The swollen Cauvery river has triggered a flood scare in the district. Schools and colleges will remain closed for Saturday in view of rain and gusty winds forecast.
The situation is no different in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district, where relentless showers and mudslides have disrupted vehicular movement.
Yettinahole project pipeline caves in
Several residential areas in the town are flooded by the overflowing Hemavathi river. A portion of road on Jannapur-Vanaguru state highway has caved in cutting off Anemahal and Byakavarhalli villages. Earth excavated for laying Yettinahole project pipeline has caved in at Kumbaradi.
In Chikkamagaluru, strong winds have razed over 2,400 electricity poles in the last two weeks. Many parts of the district have plunged into darkness. With Hebbale bridge going under floodwaters, the Kalasa-Horanadu road has been closed for traffic. Two men travelling in a car had a close shave after a tree came crashing on their vehicle near Bannuru on Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri state highway.
Ayush (6) sustained grievous injuries after a tree fell on his house at Padrengi near Bajpe in Dakshina Kannada. His uncle and aunt also suffered injuries in the incident.
Several houses and shops were damaged in tree fall incidents in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.
Meanwhile, the coastal half of Uttara Kannada district is grappling with heavy rain, gusty winds and sea erosion. Rivers and rivulets are flowing above the danger mark in the district.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and gusty winds, sounding an orange alert for seven coastal and Malnad districts - Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan - on Saturday.
Published 26 July 2024, 22:41 IST