Power lines snap, roads crippled: Coastal areas, Malnad bear brunt of rains

Heavy rain and high intensity winds have crippled the road and power infrastructure while the floods triggered by massive outflows damaged crops of vast tracts of agricultural lands and coffee and rubber plantations in coastal districts and Malnad.

Unrelentings showers and incidents of tree fall and uprooting of electricity poles have forced people indoors in Kodagu.

Strong winds have uprooted no less than 83 electricity poles across the hilly district in the last 24 hours, according to Cesc officials. More than 25 houses were damaged in tree fall incidents on Friday. Two people were injured when a tree fell on their house at Chennagi village in Virajpet taluk.

Mudslides and tree falls have thrown traffic out of gear in the district. The swollen Cauvery river has triggered a flood scare in the district. Schools and colleges will remain closed for Saturday in view of rain and gusty winds forecast.

The situation is no different in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district, where relentless showers and mudslides have disrupted vehicular movement.