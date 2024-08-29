Pradosh, Darshan's associate accused in Renukaswamy's murder, to be kept in 'dark' cell in Karnataka jail

Belagavi: Central Prison Hindalga Superintendent, V Krishnamurthy, informed that accused No 14 Pradosh in the Renukaswamy murder case and associate of actor Darshan will be kept in the ‘andheri’ (dark) cell of the prison. Jailer and seven staff will keep a watch on him in the prison round the clock.
Krishnamurthy informed reporters here on Thursday that Pradosh will be brought to the prison by 3 pm in the afternoon. The prison manual will be followed regarding his treatment during the course of the stay as per the guidance of senior officials.
"For security reasons, we keep inmates in 'andheri' cell. Family members are allowed to meet them as per norms. Pradosh will be kept in a separate 'andheri' cell," he added.
CCTV installation works in the prison is in progress. Monsoons have led to the work being affected and installations are expected to be completed soon, he said. The prison has 2G jammers installed.
The agency which has been awarded the contract of installing 5G jammers will be asked to complete the works soon, he added.
Outside food, beedi, cigarettes are not allowed inside the prison. Even staff are subjected to frisking to ensure these materials do not enter inside, he stated.
Published 29 August 2024, 06:10 IST