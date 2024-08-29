Pradosh, Darshan's associate accused in Renukaswamy's murder, to be kept in 'dark' cell in Karnataka jail

"For security reasons, we keep inmates in 'andheri' cell. Family members are allowed to meet them as per norms. Pradosh will be kept in a separate 'andheri' cell," he added.

CCTV installation works in the prison is in progress. Monsoons have led to the work being affected and installations are expected to be completed soon, he said. The prison has 2G jammers installed.

The agency which has been awarded the contract of installing 5G jammers will be asked to complete the works soon, he added.

Outside food, beedi, cigarettes are not allowed inside the prison. Even staff are subjected to frisking to ensure these materials do not enter inside, he stated.