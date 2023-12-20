BJP's Pramod Madhwaraj hopeful of contesting from Udupi seat in Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru: Former minister and BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Tuesday asserted that he was an aspirant to contest from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, which is at present represented by Union Minister of State Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I had expressed my desire to contest six months ago in a press conference. Almost since then, I have been working hard to establish my connections with various strata of leaders in the constituency.” Madhwaraj said that he had been focusing more on the Chikkamagaluru part of the constituency, where he has already reached out to around 3,500 leaders.