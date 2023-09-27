Prayed for well-being of farmers and people, says Siddaramaiah after visit to Male Mahadeshwara temple

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has prayed for the well-being of the farmers and the people of the state, as Karnataka is facing drought this year due to deficit rain, and 195 taluks declared drought-hit.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Male Mahadeshwara temple, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday, he said, "I have come to attend the M M Hill Temple Development Authority meeting, as the CM is the president of the authority. I have visited the temple and will be holding a meeting. There are plans to develop the shrine in the next five years".
To a query on the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommending 3,000 cusec water to Tamil Nadu, the CM said, "We have held discussions with the legal experts, who have suggested to challenge the order. How to release water when we are facing a crisis. Hence, we are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court".
When asked about his visit to Chamarajanagar, which has earned the jinxed tag, Siddaramaiah said, "I have no belief in superstitions. I have visited the district 12 times so far and was able to complete the five years term. The 'jinx' tag of the district has gone".
Commenting on Karnataka bandh on September 29, Siddaramaiah said, "In democracy, anyone can stage a protest or call for a bandh. But the Supreme Court has told not to hold bandh or protests that may cause inconvenience to the general public".
Siddaramaiah also participated in the mass wedding ceremony, organised by M M Hill Temple Authority, at the Rangamandira, near the temple.