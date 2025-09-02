<p>Ayodhya: Bhutan Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay will visit the Ram temple on Friday during his brief stay in Ayodhya, officials said.</p>.<p>Speaking to PTI here, Ayodhya district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the local administration will extend a red-carpet welcome to the visiting dignitary, and a special banquet will be hosted in his honour at a hotel in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>The minister in charge of the district and UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with a few Union ministers, are also likely to attend the event, Funde mentioned further.</p>.Over 5.5 crore devotees visited Ayodhya's Ram Temple since consecration: UP govt.<p>Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover, inspected the Ram Janmbhoomi complex on Tuesday, including other sites, and closely reviewed the security arrangements.</p>.<p>Officials assured that the safety and convenience of the prime minister remains their top priority.</p>.<p>Tobgay will spend approximately three hours in Ayodhya and then depart for Delhi, the district magistrate added. </p>