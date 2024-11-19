Pregnant woman dies at Belagavi district hospital, kin cry foul

<p>Belagavi: A pregnant woman admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital died during treatment in the facility late on Tuesday. </p><p>Family members and relatives of the deceased alleged that the woman died due to negligence of doctors and staged protest in the premises of the hospital. They also prevented hospital staff from shifting the body to mortuary before the arrival of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan as they demanded to know the reasons for the death. </p><p>Deceased was identified as Kalpana Lamani, resident of Savadatti. She had been admitted in the hospital for delivery and had delivered in the afternoon. </p><p>Doctors said woman developed complications and died due to low blood pressure. Investigations will make the reason behind the death known. </p><p>Family members denied to accept the version of doctors and demanded action against those responsible for her death. </p><p>Police deployment were made in the hospital premises to prevent untoward incidents.</p>