Preparations in full swing for 'Mahamastakabhisheka' Mahotsava at Venur

The nine-day long festivity will begin with religious meetings and cultural programmes.

The anointing for the 35- feet monolith statue will take place with tender coconut, sugarcane juice, milk, Shwetha Kalakachurna (rice flour), Kashaya (a juice prepared by boiling different herbs), sandalwood paste, raktachandana, Ashta Gandha (a combination of eight types of Sandalwood pastes), Kesar (saffron), turmeric and Suvarnaratna Pushpavrusthi.

On the first four days, 108 kalasha mahamastakabhisheka will be held. On February 26 to 28, 216 kalasha mahamastakabhisheka. Then, on February 29, 504 kalasha mahamastakabhisheka will be held. Finally, on the last day, 1008 Kalasa Abisheka will be performed.

Anointment during the day

On the account of the 25th anniversary of Deeksha Varsh of Yugala Munishri 108 Amoghakeerthi Muni Maharaj and 108 Amarakeerthi Munimaharaj, disciples of Shramana Acharya Sri Devanandeeji Gurudev, the Mahamastabahisheka of Bhagavan Shri Bahubali Swamyi will be held on February 25, 7 am onwards. On all other days, it will be held from 6.45 pm which will go on till 10.30 pm, said Dr Ajila.

The mahamastakabhisheka will commence with the Indra prathishte by Aladangady Palace Thimmannarasa Dr Padmaprasad Ajila and others on the first day.

He said that about 150 to 200 stalls will be set up as a part of the exhibition. Even government departments will set up stalls to create awareness on various programmes. Cleanliness will be given priority during the mahamastakabhisheka.

Mass feeding will be held on all the nine days. About 20,000 to 25,000 people are expected daily. Parking arrangements too has been made with the help of the police. At a time, 1300 cars and 700 two-wheelers can be parked.

Infrastructure devt

V Praveen Kumar Indra, general secretary, Shri Digambara Jaina Theertha Kshetra Samithi said the government has helped in developing infrastructure in and around Mahubali Betta.

Rs 1 crore was released from the minority department to take up work on flooring in the betta. Theertha Kshetra Samithi has developed Basadi in the vicinity.

Roads in the surroundings have been assphalted. A water tank has been built and a borewell has been dug keeping in mind the supply of drinking water. Additional toilets have been constructed.

The state highway will be illuminated with the help of MLA. Minor irrigation department has taken up the work on retaining walls in the area. Mescom has taken up work worth Rs 7 lakh which includes shifting of transformer and electricity poles.

Scaffolding has been designed to accommodate about 500 to 600 people at a time. The structure also features an elevator.

Further, he said that samithi has made arrangements for the stay of the devotees in five schools and private lodges. The private bus operators will operate buses from Venur to Moodbidri and Karkala in the night after the completion of the anointing ceremony.