Price of Nandini milk was hiked following demand from farmers: D K Shivakumar

Answering a query on the setting up of Kukke Development Authority, he said “the proposal has come to my notice. The issue will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. The honor and dignity of the temple will be maintained.”

When asked about a case which is registered against former MLA Preetham Gowda in connection with Prajwal Revanna case, the minister said that he has no knowledge on it.

Another issue regarding the lack of a proper hospital in Subrahmanya was brought to the notice of Deputy CM, to which he replied “Did you raise it with BJP. They too could not do it. Despite the lack of this facility, people have ensured their victory. Inspite of them (BJP) not working the party is favoured. Does this mean you will vote for us if we work? I will discuss the issue with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.”

Will not be evicted

When asked on title deeds for forest dwellers, D K Shivakumar said “Many have been residing in forest land for generations and are engaged in farming activities. The Congress government will not trouble them. No one will be evicted.”

“I have prayed for peace , bountiful rain in the state. Tamil Nadu has already placed its demand for water. With good showers, dams will be full and the issue of water will be solved.”