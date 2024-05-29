Prison inmate attacks warder, Belagavi police launch probe

Sources said Rahil alias Rohan from Hassan had been shifted to the prison recently. He was lodged in the high-security barracks. He complained of health issues on Sunday and sought permission to get admitted to hospital.

As there was delay in getting permission, he attacked warder Vinod Lokapure. The warder, who suffered severe injuries, has been admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences district hospital. Belagavi Rural police are investigating.