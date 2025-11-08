<p>Bengaluru: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge delivered a keynote address at a policy dialogue hosted by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and Ikigai Law on Friday, strongly advocating for the state's upcoming legislation to combat the "weaponised deception" of misinformation and disinformation.</p>.<p>Priyank highlighted the urgency of the matter, describing misinformation and fake news as one of the "gravest threats to democracy, public safety, and social harmony." He stressed that the bill is aimed at the intentional and corrosive nature of disinformation. Addressing concerns that the upcoming legislation would curtail free speech, Kharge stated that the government's aim is to ensure accountability, not censorship.</p>.<p>He hoped that the Misinformation Bill will be tabled in the Belagavi session and promised that its development involves consultation with the Department of Home and top Indian experts</p>.Growing misinformation a threat to democracy.<p>The dialogue also saw two-panel discussions: the first, "Regulating Speech in Karnataka: A Constitutional Tug of War,". And the second panel, "Tackling Misinformation in Practice: Risks, Responsibilities, and Alternatives," exploring strategies to combat misinformation and balance free expression with citizen protection.</p>.<p>The panelists highlighted the state's proposed laws to regulate speech, particularly focusing on misinformation and disinformation.</p>