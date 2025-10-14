Menu
Priyank Kharge not fit to be called a Dalit: Chalavadi  

He accused Priyank of opposing RSS for publicity sake. He said the plight of Dalits had taken a turn for the worse under Congress.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 21:55 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 21:55 IST
