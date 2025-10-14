<p>Bengaluru: A day after IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge called for a ban on RSS activities on government premises, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday said the former was not ‘fit to be called a Dalit’.</p>.Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar demands expulsion of Minister Priyank Kharge from cabinet.<p>He accused Priyank of opposing RSS for publicity sake. He said the plight of Dalits had taken a turn for the worse under Congress. </p><p>He said, “While government claims to have allocated Rs 42,018 crore under SCP/TSP sub-plans for Dalits, not a single penny has reached them. (Your father) Mallikarjun Kharge took everyone along and never spoke against RSS”. </p>