Priyank Kharge slams RSS, asks if saffron outfit 'bigger than God'

<p>Bengaluru: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday continued his attack against the RSS, saying that the sources of income of the saffron outfit “must” be declared as per the law.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Priyank said: “In our country, public charitable trusts, charitable trusts, public temples, privately held temples and each and every donation has to be accountable. <br>This is a country where there are accounts for money given to God. Are they (RSS) bigger than God?”</p>.<p>“If I start an organisation like this as (a) body of individuals or (an) association of people, call it guru dakshina and seek funds, will the same Income Tax (IT dept) agree?”</p>.<p>The minister took severe exception to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claims on Sunday that the RSS had not registered in 1925 since the British were ruling then, against whom the then RSS sarsangchalak (KB Hedgewar) was “fighting at that time.”</p>.No Brahmin, no Muslim, no Christian, only Hindus allowed in RSS: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>“It will be ok if they speak with some common sense. Hasn’t the Indian Constitution come after that? What were they doing since 1947? Did we ask them to register under the British? There were colonial laws, which were changed and came under the Constitution. When everyone registered, why didn’t they register? They are not registering because they will then come into the tax ambit and will be asked questions.”</p>.<p>Priyank, a fierce ideological opponent of the RSS, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month seeking a ban on RSS activities on government premises. </p>.<p>Subsequently, the government passed an order mandating private organisations to seek prior permission before conducting their activities on public premises. The High Court has stayed the Government Order (GO).</p>