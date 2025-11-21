<p>Haveri: A six-member expert committee has been formed to investigate the death of a newborn at women and child hospital in Haveri. </p>.Newborn’s death: Karnataka child rights panel registers suo motu case.<p>Roopa from Kakola in Ranebennur taluk gave birth to a child in the hospital corridor. Her family said the child fell to the ground and died because of severe head injuries. They accused the doctor and nurses of negligence. The Child Rights Protection Committee has registered a suo motu case. The probe committee comprises assistant commissioner and principal of Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences among others.</p>