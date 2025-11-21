Menu
Probe panel formed to investigate newborn's death in Haveri

Roopa from Kakola in Ranebennur taluk gave birth to a child in the hospital corridor. Her family said the child fell to the ground and died because of severe head injuries.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 23:02 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 23:02 IST
