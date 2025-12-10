Properties in Karnataka's unapproved layouts being considered for 'A' khata

<p>Belagavi: Urban Development and Town Planning Minister B S Suresh said that the government is considering converting B Khata properties into A Khata properties (Akrama- Sakrama) across the state (except Bengaluru). </p>.<p>Replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, the minister said that the government is considering a proposal to issue A Khata to even such properties in the layouts that have not received the approvals of the competent authorities. The matter will soon be placed before the cabinet, he said. </p>.Passport-style seva kendras across Bengaluru for e-khata processing .<p>“Currently, we are providing B Khata to the layouts that have not received approvals from competitive authorities, but plan and project approvals were done. As these properties come under the tax and they are paying tax, we are considering extending A Khata to such properties,” Suresh informed the House.</p>.<p>He said that the government has considered properties measuring 1200 sqft for issuance of OC-CC certificates on humanitarian grounds. </p>