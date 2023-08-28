Protest rally by local groups demand SIT probe into Sowjanya case

Mocking the BJP for holding protest on Sunday when the taluk office remains closed, Bangera sought to know why MP Nalin Kumar Kateel failed to raise the issue in Parliament and why MLAs Harish Poonja and Sunil Kumar failed to raise the issue in assembly seeking justice for Sowjanya.

"The protest by the BJP looks like their MLAs and MPs do not have trust on the central government and PM Narendra Modi. Hence, they are asking Siddaramaiah to order for reinvestigation," Bangera said.

Horata Samithi convener B M Bhat said "We are not insulting anyone through our protest. We are only seeking justice. Instead of using the CBI and ED for raiding the houses of opposition party leaders, the government should have used it to raid the houses of culprits involved in Sowjanya's murder."

Activist Jenny sang the song Yaarige bathu...nalvathelara swathantrya and said, "We have come here seeking freedom through justice. Truth will always triumph," he said.

Neela K, another activist said, "We always raised our voice against sexual assault, harassment, atrocities. We need answers to the deaths of Sowjanya, Padmalatha and others. Where was the human rights commission when innocent Santhosh Rao was arrested in Sowjanya case?

K V Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe urged all the religious leaders irrespective of caste, creed and religion to demand justice for Sowjanya. Why none raised a voice for Santhosh Rao who was made to languish in jail for several years, he asked.

Sowjanya's mother Kusumavathi, grandfather Babu Gowda, activist Mahesh Thimmarody, DYFI state President Muneer Katipalla and others were also present at the protest.