Protest rally by local groups demand SIT probe into Sowjanya case

Demanding a SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the 2012 sexual assault and murder of Sowjanya, members of various like-minded organisations held 'Chalo Belthangady '— a massive protest rally— in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Belthangady on Monday.
Several organisations from various parts of Karnataka under the aegis of 'Janapara Sanghatanegala Okkuta Dakshina Kannada', 'Pragathipara Sanghatanegala Horata Samithi, Karnataka were part of the protest.
The protesters demanded justice for Sowjanya and her family. Along with it, they also demanded the government to order for a judicial probe into the murder of Padmalatha, Vedavalli and other unnatural deaths that were reported in and around Dharmasthala and Belthangady.
The protest was inaugurated by former MLA Vasanth Bangera who said that the BJP government had handed over the case to the CID to probe. It was Congress-led by Siddaramaiah who handed over the case to the CBI to probe. However, the CBI investigation failed to provide justice for Sowjanya.
"The CBI court recently acquitted the lone suspect in the case Santhosh. However, the culprits are still at large. We want the culprits to be booked and punished," said Bangera.
Mocking the BJP for holding protest on Sunday when the taluk office remains closed, Bangera sought to know why MP Nalin Kumar Kateel failed to raise the issue in Parliament and why MLAs Harish Poonja and Sunil Kumar failed to raise the issue in assembly seeking justice for Sowjanya.
"The protest by the BJP looks like their MLAs and MPs do not have trust on the central government and PM Narendra Modi. Hence, they are asking Siddaramaiah to order for reinvestigation," Bangera said.
Horata Samithi convener B M Bhat said "We are not insulting anyone through our protest. We are only seeking justice. Instead of using the CBI and ED for raiding the houses of opposition party leaders, the government should have used it to raid the houses of culprits involved in Sowjanya's murder."
Activist Jenny sang the song Yaarige bathu...nalvathelara swathantrya and said, "We have come here seeking freedom through justice. Truth will always triumph," he said.
Neela K, another activist said, "We always raised our voice against sexual assault, harassment, atrocities. We need answers to the deaths of Sowjanya, Padmalatha and others. Where was the human rights commission when innocent Santhosh Rao was arrested in Sowjanya case?
K V Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe urged all the religious leaders irrespective of caste, creed and religion to demand justice for Sowjanya. Why none raised a voice for Santhosh Rao who was made to languish in jail for several years, he asked.
Sowjanya's mother Kusumavathi, grandfather Babu Gowda, activist Mahesh Thimmarody, DYFI state President Muneer Katipalla and others were also present at the protest.