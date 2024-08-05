PSI death: CID team visits Yadgir; Ashoka demands CBI probe

Yadgir/Koppal: A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reached Yadgir on Sunday to investigate the suspicious death of police sub-inspector Parashuram that has given the Opposition BJP new ammunition to target the Siddaramaiah government.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, who visited the deceased SI’s native village to console the grieving family members, dismissed the government’s move, saying the BJP had no faith in such probes.
Sources said that the CID team collected information on Parashuram’s transfers, his previous posting, a copy of the FIR, mahazar etc. The team proceeded to circuit house along with some files and pen drives in two bags.
A case has been registered against Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagounda following the death of Parashuram. Currently, both are untraceable.
Ashoka on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of Parashuram and said the ruling Congress ordered for a CID probe in a hurry to protect its legislator.
“We don’t have faith in the CID probe...We know what happened to CID investigations in the past. Hence, the PSI death case should be handed over to CBI,” Ashoka told in Karatagi, Koppal district, after visiting Parashuram’s family.
“I am hurt by the way the state government and the police department reacted to the police officer’s death. We are fighting to ensure justice for the deceased officer’s wife and parents. Yadgir MLA is believed to have said that there is no place for Dalits in his constituency, he charged.
“Our government had come up with a rule mandating a minimum of two years for police before they are transferred. The Congress government reduced it to one year. Why was Parashuram transferred within seven months?” Ashoka said.
Ashoka demanded the arrest of Yadgir MLA and his son and disciplinary action against the officer who was responsible for transfer.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:23 IST