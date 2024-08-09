Quarry jolt to 400 acres of Hassan deemed forest

In 2022, the HC directed the Department of Mines and Geology to reconsider quarry applications, citing its 2019 order that “there is no concept of deemed forest land”, which had raised concerns about large-scale destruction of green patches. While deciding the petition by MC Rangaswamy and another, the court was informed that the Supreme Court, in August 2023, accepted the identification of 3.3 lakh hectares of land in Karnataka as deemed forest. “It is not known how the Department of Mines issued such a letter after the April 2024 order. The letter is tantamount to contempt of court,” a senior official in the department told DH.