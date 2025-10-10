<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> has said the question of changing the Chief Minister does not arise as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> will continue to lead the State.</p><p>Responding to a query on power sharing in the State, Rao said, “The question of change of Chief Minister is irrelevant and unnecessary. Siddaramaiah is an able, mass and popular leader. The talk of a Cabinet reshuffle is merely a media interpretation. I have no information on it. In fact, a reshuffle can take place at any time — we cannot say whether it will happen this month or next month. Any decision on Cabinet changes or leadership will be taken by the party high command and the Chief Minister.”</p>.Parameshwara plays down meeting of senior Ministers amid buzz about Karnataka Cabinet rejig, change of Chief Minister .<p>He said that Siddaramaiah would be hosting a banquet for his Cabinet colleagues on October 13. “He has invited everyone. There are issues to be discussed, but I cannot comment on power sharing. That decision lies entirely with the party high command,” Rao, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister, told reporters here.</p><p>Asked about a closed-door meeting between Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Rao said, “They often meet as they live nearby. There is no need to attach any political meaning to it.”</p>.CM Siddaramaiah to hold banquet for ministers on October 13.<p>On the possible change of the district congress committee (DCC) president, the Minister said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will take a call, as the current DCC president had been appointed as chairman of Mescom.</p><p><strong>'Confident of SIT probe'</strong></p><p>On the alleged slow progress of the SIT probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Minister said, “The SIT is working without any interference. They are carrying out the probe impartially. I have full confidence in the SIT.”</p><p>He added, “As per the information I have received, there appears to be a conspiracy angle in the case, which is also being investigated by the SIT.”</p>