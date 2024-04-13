Karnataka: Rain lashes NK; brings down mercury level

Rain lashed several districts of North Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar and Vijayapura, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat on Friday.
The showers brought smiles back for farmers of Bagalkot district. Rabakavi-Banahatti, Bagalkot town, Hungund, Ilkal, Kudalasangama, Bilgi, Mahalingapura, Teradal and several other places received the rain.
Basavakalyan, Hulsur, Humnabad and Bidar taluks also received the rain. Chitradruga town received drizzles in the evening with thunder and lightning.
Kalaghatagi and surrounding places received heavy rain in Dharwad district for over one hour. As a result, 20 electricity poles collapsed at Solikatti village. Papaya trees bore the brunt of the rain in Mundgod taluk in Uttara district. Five cattle have died following rain at Kodambi village in the taluk as lightning struck them.
In Belagavi, the showers cooled the atmosphere. The weather was cloudy from the morning. Ramdurga, Raibag and Hukkeri taluks also received rain in the district.
In Vijayapura, the showers have brought down the mercury level. Bharanthi Hanumanth Kenganala (40), a resident of Tamba village in Indi taluk in Vijayapura district died when the lightning struck her on Friday.
Hosapete town, Huvaina Hadagali and Harapanahalli taluks in Vijayanagara district received normal rain in the afternoon and evening. The rain, accompanied by the storm, has destroyed one-and-a-half acres of a banana plantation at Sogi village and a two-acre drumstick plantation at Bavihalli in Huvina Hadagali. Two electricity poles and some trees have collapsed due to the rain near a school in Sogi village.
Several other villages in the district, including Uttangi, Talakallu, Mahajanadalli, Ittigi, Holahundi and surrounding areas received rain for over an hour bringing down the temperature level and people heaved a sigh of relief in these places.
Rain, accompanied by lightning and storm, lashed Rattihalli town in Haveri district for an hour in the evening. This was the first rain in the summer. The rainwater spilt over to the roads and drains. The nomadic Helavas had a tough time as the rainwater entered their houses at Taralabalu Layout in the town.
Heavy rains lashed the Kodagu district. The devotees danced in joy when it rained heavily after they performed puja to Goddess Bhagavathi during the annual fair at Shri Mariamma and Koragajja at Hoddur near Napoklu.
