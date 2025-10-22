<p>Melkote (Pandavapura taluk): After a gap of several decades, the Rajamudi Utsava (festival) and ashtateerthotsava will be held together on October 31 at Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple in Melkote town.</p><p>Historically, Rajamudi Utsava is held before ashtateerthotsava, on the 6th Tirunal day. This year, due to a special stellar constellation (nakshatra), both special festivals are occurring on the same day, making it a sacred event for devotees.</p><p>The temple parupattegar (manager) stated, “Ashtateerthotsava will be held in the morning and the Rajamudi Utsava will be held at night, on October 31. For both festivals, the idol of Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy will be adorned with 16 types of historical ornaments, made of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and pearls”.</p><p>The ornaments include: the rare diamond-studded Rajamudi crown, with lion emblem, gifted by Maharaja Raja Wadiyar I; the royal Gandabherunda emblem pendant; the Padma Peetha (lotus pedestal) featuring 12 Alvars; and Shankha (conch), Chakra (discus), Gada (mace), Shirashchakra (head-discus), Abhayahasta (blessing hand gesture), Padajodi (foot pair), and Karnakundala (earrings).</p><p>The Rajamudi Brahmotsava for the month of Karthika will begin with the Ankurarpana on October 26 and will be held for 10 days, up to November 5. The tradition of Rajamudi Brahmotsava, including Gandabherunda pendant, has been performed for the Wadiyar royal family's deity Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy, for the past few centuries.</p><p><strong>Ashtateerthotsava</strong></p><p>Ashtateerthotsava, also known as Tottilamadu Jatre (fair), is believed to grant the boon of children. It will be held on October 31 from 4 pm near Tottilamadu in the Melkote valley. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the fair. Childless couples offer their vows during ashtateerthotsava.</p><p>With the number of participants increasing over the years, ashtateerthotsava will begin at 8 am with the first Abhisheka (ritual bathing) at the Kalyani (temple tank) and will conclude at 4 pm with the final Abhisheka at the Vaikuntha Gange Tottilamadu. The procession will perform the Giripradakshina (circumambulation) of Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Hill, and the main festival will conclude around 8 pm.</p><p>The Melkote Grama Panchayat has arranged decorative illumination and drinking water facilities. Devotees will arrange Vanabhojana (community outdoor feast) and distribute food to those attending the fair.</p>