Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Somanna BJP nominees for RS polls?

The Karnataka state unit of BJP has reportedly suggested Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former minister V Somanna’s names to the party’s leadership for the Rajya Sabha election to be held on February 27.
The state unit has suggested these two names as it is expected to win one seat in the election, sources said here on Friday.
Somanna, who recently met BJP national president Nadda, told reporters that he had told the party leaders that he would tour extensively throughout the state and campaign for the party candidates if he is made a Rajya Sabha member.
The party leaders are also keen to reward Somanna as he obliged to their direction to contest the Varuna Assembly seat against Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar Assembly segment against former minister Puttaranga Shetty.
When Somanna lost both the seats, the party leaders had promised to reward him suitably in the coming days, sources said.
Meanwhile, BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra met Nadda here on Friday. Though he said he discussed about the Rajya Sabha polls with the party’s top brass, he refused to reveal the names suggested by the state unit.
The state unit left the party’s top brass to decide on the candidate. Since February 15 will be the last date for making nominations, the party is expected to announce the name in a couple of days, he said.
Vijayendra met his bete noire former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
“When I went to meet (Union Minister Pralhad) Joshi, Yatnal was also there. I met him and we spoke casually for a few minutes. I have no enmity with him. He is our senior leader,” Vijayendra said.
Yatnal, who has been attacking former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, was in the national capital to meet the party’s senior leaders.