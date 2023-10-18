Rajneesh Goel next Karnataka chief secretary?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is tipped to be the next chief secretary as incumbent Vandita Sharma is due to retire in November.
The names of other senior IAS officers such as Ajay Seth, V Manjula and Rakesh Singh are also doing the rounds.
A senior minister told DH that Goel’s appointment in the chief minister’s office is a clear indication that Siddaramaiah may prefer to have him as the CS.
“Though matter is not discussed in Cabinet yet, I am sure he is most likely to make a cut as he is the senior-most IAS officer in the state after Vandita,” the minister explained.
The minister added that barring 2-3 occasions, the state has not ignored seniority in picking the chief secretary.
A senior bureaucrat said Seth may not throw his hat in the ring as he is already a secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs and he played a pivotal role in the recent G20 summit. Manjula, although junior to Goel, is also in contention as she was empaneled as secretary last year.
“Rakesh Singh could also be another contender as he will be retiring in May while Goel is due for retirement in July next year. But, the appointment ultimately depend on CM’s choice and therefore, the scale tilts in favour of Goel,” the officer said.