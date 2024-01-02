Ram Rajya is global model, says Parameshwara

A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went soft on the Ram Mandir issue, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the governance of Lord Rama is not just meant for BJP leaders but his model is for the global level and not for petty politics.
Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, “The very concept of Ram Rajya means equality and equal opportunities, which is also the fulcrum of our Constitution. When our founding fathers wanted to frame the Constitution, we took the very essence of the Ram Rajya model. So, I feel that the Ram Rajya model is not just for the BJP or local level but it is a global model.”
However, reacting cautiously, Dr Parameshwara said that he doesn’t know what will be the party’s stand on this matter as of now.
"I will abide by the party’s decision. If the party decides to take part, then we will certainly go. Why shouldn’t we go? Lord Rama is not just the God of the BJP. He is revered by one and all."
Taking potshots at the BJP, Parameshwara said that there were Hindus in Congress too. "It is wrong to categorise those in BJP as Hindus and those in other parties as non-Hindus. A vast majority of India’s population are Hindus. This majority is reflected in all parties. So, Lord Rama belongs to all," he said.
Welcoming Parameshwara’s statement, BJP MP and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that finally, the Congress seems to have understood the importance of Lord Rama. "I welcome change of heart in Congress leaders," he said.