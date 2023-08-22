Ramanagara RGUHS campus cost likely to go up

The cost of construction of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) campus at Ramanagara will go up as the state government has decided to shift the medical college from earlier proposed at Ramanagara to Kanakapura.
As announced in the budget, the government is all set to construct a government medical college in Kanakapura. Groundwork has been started to identify the land for the college. According to the official sources from the Department of Medical Education the taluk hospital in Kanakapura will have to be upgraded to a district hospital - which will add up to the project cost.
RGUHS has already released Rs 400 crore when the BJP government was in power and even the tender was floated.
Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that the government was working on floating tenders again. He was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday after a meeting with department and RGUHS officials to discuss the campus issue. “We are working on the shifting of the medical college proposed at Ramanagara to Kanakapura. Ramanagara will have only the administration block of the university,” said the minister.
Meanwhile, some officials opined that having a medical college in Ramanagara would be ideal considering the Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway and the number of accidents reported everyday. Justifying the decision to shift the college to Kanakapura, the minister said that the previous government had shifted the college sanctioned for Kanakapura to Chikkaballapur.”
A state delegation headed by minister Sharan Prakash Patil is meeting the Union Health minister on Tuesday requesting to sanction All India Institute of Medical Sciences to Raichur. “Chief minister has already written to the Union Health minister and we are also taking a delegation,” Patil said.