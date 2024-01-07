BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi, two others booked in Rs 439 crore cheating case

Bengaluru, DHNS: Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and two others have been booked after the general manager of a cooperative bank in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet accused them of cheating and not repaying a loan amounting to Rs 439 crore.

Rajanna, the general manager (banking) of the Karnataka State co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, alleged that Jarkiholi, who was the then chairman and managing director of Soubhagya Lakshmi Sugars Limited in Belagavi's Gokak, and Vasanth V Patil and Shankar A Powade, the then directors also named as suspects, filed for a loan to establish the factory.

Between July 12, 2013, and March 31, 2017, the FIR noted that a Rs 232.88-crore loan was released in instalments from Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd and its other branches after the laid-out conditions were approved. Rajanna alleged that the loan wasn’t repaid and as of August 31, 2023, the debt stood at Rs 439.07 crore.