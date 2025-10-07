Rare surgery performed on 15-day-old baby

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: A rare surgery was successfully performed on a 15-day-old baby boy at KMC-RI in Hubballi on Tuesday.</p><p>KMC–RI Medical Superintendent Ishwar Hasabi said that Dr Rajshankar and team performed laparotomy surgery on the baby and the baby’s health is stable.</p><p>He informed that on 23 September, a 28-year woman from Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district had given birth to a baby boy. However, fetal organs were found inside the stomach of the newborn.</p><p>He said that it was a rare case of fetus-in-fetu found for the first time at KMC-RI. Fetus-in-fetu is a condition, where a malformed parasitic twin forms inside another, with fewer than 200 cases reported globally and only a few in India. </p><p>He stated that the trapped fetus does not grow independently but forms as a mass of disorganised tissue, often containing a vertebral column and limbs.</p>