Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Badminton champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand win Syed Modi International Super 300

The top-seeded Indian duo produced an attacking masterclass to rally from a game down and outwit the world No. 35 Japanese pair 17-21 21-13 21-15 in a pulsating one hour and 16-minute final.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 14:38 IST
India NewsSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us