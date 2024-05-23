C T Ravi urges CM Siddaramaiah to show data on number of jobs his govt has created

BJP senior leader C T Ravi on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to come out with a data about how many jobs his government has created and how much funds are allocated to improve the state's infrastructure in the last one year of his tenure.
Ravi told reporters that Siddaramaiah, who does not get tired of claiming how his government’s guarantee schemes had brought changes in the people’s lives, must also speak about his government's achievements in creating jobs and improving infrastructure.
“If any state has to progress it can not be through freebies, it has to be on the basis of its realities. The state’s growth is judged by its ability to create jobs and infrastructure, which are missing for the last one year," Ravi alleged.
He also sought to know when will the findings of many commissions, which were formed soon after the government came to power, come to fore.
“The state government enthusiastically announced a commission to probe 40 per cent corruption charges under Justice Nagmohandas. Similarly, the government had instituted commissions to probe irregularities in JJM mission, BBMP contractors allegations and Bitcoin scam, which was handed over to SIT. However, nothing has come out. All these commissions were formed to expose the BJP and as BJP leader I dare this government publish the findings," Ravi added.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:59 IST