Ready to work in any portfolio, says Karnataka's V Somanna on being chosen to Modi's cabinet

New Delhi: Senior Karnataka BJP leader V Somanna today said he will be happy to work in any portfolio that he is given.

Somanna, who is likely to join the Narendra Modi-headed cabinet, attended the tea programme at the PM’s residence in New Delhi at 11.30 am.

"I am happy that I am getting an opportunity to serve under PM Modi. I will fulfill his expectations. The party must have recognised my hard work and rewarded me," he said.

Somanna, a Lok Sabha member from Tumakuru, earlier served as minister in Karnataka in different dispensations.

"The challenge before me is to work to ensure that the benefits provided by the government reach the people of the country equally," he added. Somanna won the Tumkur Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 1,75,594 votes, against Congress' S P Muddahanumegowda.