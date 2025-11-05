<p>Kolar: The state election commission has scheduled the recounting ofvotes polled in the Malur Assembly constituency in the 2023 elections to November 11.</p>.<p>The deputy commissioner, also the district electoral officer, has received a letter in this regard from the office of the state election commissioner, sources in the district administration said. </p>.<p>The letter asks the DC to follow the instructions contained in the October 14 order of the Supreme Court and those of the Election Commission (EC). </p>.<p>The district administration is considering the premises of the horticulture college at Tamaka on the outskirts of the city for the recounting exercise. </p>.Karnataka High Court reserves verdict on state's appeal against stay on order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces.<p>In the 2023 elections, K Y Nanjegowda of the Congress had defeated K S Manjunath Gowda of the BJP by <br />a slender margin of 248 votes. </p>.<p>Manjunath Gowda had filed an election petition in the high court, alleging that the counting of votes had not been undertaken by due process of law and that there were irregularities in the exercise. </p>.<p>A single bench of the HC had nullified Nanjegowda’s election and ordered the EC to hold a recount. </p>.<p>He had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, questioning the HC’s order.</p>.<p>The Apex Court had stayed the HC order nullifying the election, but ordered a recount of votes. It had asked the poll panel to submit the result in a sealed cover, specifying that the same could not be publicly announced without the court’s permission. It has scheduled the next hearing to November 24.</p>